Sheriff: Salem teen faces multiple charges after traffic crash involving a gunshot victim

SALEM, Ala. (WRBL) – The Lee County Sheriff’s Office has a Salem teen in custody for multiple charges after responding to a traffic crash on Feb. 4.

Officials say that Sheriffs responded to a traffic crash on Lee Road 175 in Salem, where they found Richard James Arlin Coggins, 20, and a 17-year-old from Columbus.

While at the scene, they saw that Coggins had a non-life threatening gunshot wound in his chest. Both men were taken to Piedmont Hospital in Columbus for treatment.

Investigators processed the scene and developed a suspect, Ulysses Antonio Pickard Jr., 18, of Salem, officials say.

On Feb. 6, investigators served a search warrant at Pickard’s home and found evidence that they say was related to the shooting, as well as marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

Pickard was arrested by LSCO deputies and charged with Robbery, First Degree; Assault, First Degree; Possession of Marijuana, Second Degree; and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. He is currently being held at the Lee County Detention Facility on a $152,000 bond.

Sheriffs ask that anyone with information about the case is asked to contact the Lee County Sheriff’s Office at 334-749-5651 or Lee County Crime Stoppers at 888-522-7847.