LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) – A teacher at Smiths Station High School has been arrested following allegations he was taking “inappropriate” pictures of a female student.

According to a news release from the Lee County Sheriff Office, David Edward Gregory, age 60, was arrested on May 5, 2022, and charged with one count Voyeurism First Degree, which is a class “C” felony.

Lee County Sheriff’s school resource deputies (SROs) were made aware of a teacher at Smiths Station High School taking inappropriate photos of a female student during school hours, leading to Gregory’s arrest, according to the news release.

Gregory was booked into the Lee County Jail on May 5, 2022, but released on later the same night.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact the Lee County Sheriffs Office at 334-749-5651 or Central Alabama Crime Stoppers at 334-215-STOP (7867)