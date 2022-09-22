COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office arrested two on drug charges and found three children in “deplorable” conditions during a sex offender check.

Tony Aguilar and Kristy Hurst face charges of possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, possession and use of a drug related object, and reckless conduct.

Deputies found 12.5 grams of methamphetamine in the home — around $2,250 street value.

Muscogee Co. Sheriff Greg Countryman says the three children found in the home were living in “deplorable” conditions, with drugs in their reach.

As a result of this investigation, deputies seized 12.5 grams of methamphetamine with an approximate street value of $2,250.00. There were three children in the residence, within reach of the narcotics. The conditions in which these children were living were deplorable. DFACS was notified and the three children were removed from the residence. This case is still under investigation. Muscogee County Sheriff Greg Countryman

The Division of Family & Children Services was notified and the children were removed.

This case remains under investigation.