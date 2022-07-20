MUSCLE SHOALS, Ala. (WHNT) — A 27-year-old Muscle Shoals man was arrested after authorities found hundreds of fentanyl pills and a stolen gun earlier this week.

More News from WRBL

Tavio Keontae Ruffin is facing one count of drug trafficking and one count of second-degree receiving stolen property after he and an unnamed woman were at a local storage unit facility with “no business” being on the property, authorities say.

Around 4:30 p.m. on Monday, July 18, the Muscle Shoals Police Department (MSPD) received a call about suspiscious activity at the storage facility. An employee at the business reported that a man and a woman were parked in front of an empty unit with all the doors to their vehicle open.

When officers arrived on scene, they found the vehicle and started talking with the man and woman, confiming neither of them had any reason to be at the facility.

One of the responding officers mentioned to the two that a strong smell of marijuana was coming from the vehicle, to which Ruffin acknowledged there was marijuana, along with a firearm that belonged to him.

Officers took the marijuana and firearm out of the vehicle, and were able to confirm with dispatch that the gun had been reported as stolen.

It was at that time that Ruffin was taken into custody.

A standard safety search was conducted on Ruffin after he was cuffed, which is when authorities say they found over 350 fentanyl pills. Ruffin was then taken to the MSPD Jail without any incidents.

Meanwhile, the female was barred from the business and was allowed to leave.

According to authorities, the investigation is a coordinated effort with MSPD working with the Colbert County Drug Task Force due to the amount of fentanyl that was recovered. A warrant for Ruffin was issued for drug trafficking and receiving stolen property charges.

Ruffin, who is out on bond for a separate felony case in Lauderdale County, is being held on a $20,000 bond in the Colbert County Jail. He also received a “barring notice” for the storage facility.

Tavio Ruffin (Muscle Shoals Police Dept.)

Authorities say that the owner of the stolen firearm has been notified.