COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus Police Department is investigating a shooting death that occurred Sunday, in the area of Village Way and St. Mary’s Road in South Columbus.

The unidentified victim was transported to a local hospital.

The Muscogee County Coroners office has been called to the emergency room regarding the shooting death.

This is an ongoing investigation. WRBL will continue to update this story on-air and online with additional information.

This marks the third day in a row that the city of Columbus has had a deadly shooting.