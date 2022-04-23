EUFAULA, Ala. (WRBL) – A Saturday afternoon shooting in the area of South Randolph Avenue in Eufaula claimed the life of one man and left another seriously injured.

According to Eufaula Chief of Police, Steve Watkins, around 3:28pm the EPD Communications Division received multiple reports of gunshots. One victim, with multiple gunshot wounds was transported by Eufaula Rescue to Medical Center Barbour. A second gunshot victim arrived at Medical Center Barbour via personal vehicle.

Units from the Eufaula Police Patrol Division, Criminal Investigations Division and Administrative Division responded to multiple crime scenes and to the hospital.

Devonte Barnett, 22, was pronounced dead at Medical Center Barbour due to multiple gunshot wounds to the upper body.

The second gunshot victim was airlifted for further evaluation and treatment. There is no word on their condition at this time.

The Criminal Investigations Division is conducting the ongoing investigation.

Anyone with any information that may contribute to the investigation is urged to call the Eufaula Police Department at 334-687-1200 or the Anonymous Tip Line at 334-687-7100.

