Shooting in LaGrange leaves one dead and one in unknown condition

DEL RIO, Texas (AP) — Some of the thousands of Haitian migrants who crossed from Mexico into a Texas border camp were flown back to their poverty-stricken homeland Sunday by the United States in an effort to deter others from crossing into the country.

A U.S. official told The Associated Press that three flights departed San Antonio for Port-au-Prince and would arrive in the afternoon. The official spoke on condition of anonymity because the person was not authorized to discuss the matter publicly.