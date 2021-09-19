Shooting in LaGrange leaves one dead and one in unknown condition

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) — LaGrange Police received a call at 11:17 a.m. Sept., 19, 2021 in response to a shooting on the 800 block of Creed St.

Two people were shot in the incident, one in unknown condition who was airlifted to a trauma center, the other was confirmed deceased by Troup County Coroner Erin Hackley.

