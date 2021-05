COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus Police Department is investigating a shooting on North Lumpkin Road.

According to police, the shooting happened at Liberty Commons Apartments, located at 3390 North Lumpkin Road.

Police are asking everyone to avoid the area.

Currently there is no information about injuries or a suspect in the shooting.

WRBL News 3 has a reporter on scene and is working to gather more information.

Stay with WRBL on air and online for new details as they become available.