Shooting investigation underway in Eufaula

EUFAULA, Ala. (WRBL) -One woman has been hospitalized following an overnight shooting Eufaula.

According to police, the 49-year-old woman was found in the yard of a home located in the 100 block of Lake Drive at 2:34 a.m. Wednesday morning.

Police say the woman had been shot in the lower part of her body. She was treated by Eufaula Fire and Rescue and then take to a Dothan-area hospital for further treatment. Her current condition is unavailable.

According to police, the shooting was domestic in nature. Daven Mayes, age 42, turned himself in to police Wednesday morning in connection to the shooting.

Mayes has been charged with Domestic Violence 1st Degree. He is being held in the Eufaula City Jail awaiting a bond hearing.