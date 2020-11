AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – Police are on the scene of a shooting in Auburn. The shooting happened Friday night at the 500 block of N Gay Street.

Officers and detectives are on scene where one person is reported to have non-life-threatening injuries. Police are asking everyone to avoid the area.

No further information is available at this time. Stay with WRBL News 3 on-air and online for new details as they become available.