MARTINEZ, Ga. (WJBF) – Tuesday, Columbia County Deputies responded to a shooting incident on the 8100 block of Umbrella Circle.

More News from WRBL

One resident said she was working from home when she heard a commotion outside. She said she looked outside and saw two men sitting in a blue Chevy Malibu.

The woman told deputies the driver got out of the car with an AR-style rifle and ran behind her home….then she heard numerous gunshots.

She stated the passenger of the vehicle got out and got into the driver seat. Then, the man with the firearm ran back out into the street and got into the car.

The car then sped off.

Another witness at a different home told police a similar story.

Deputies made contact with the blue Malibu at the intersection of Blue Ridge Drive and Commons Drive.

The vehicle took a left on Evans to Locks Road and came to a final stop at Hunterton Circle. Two suspects, Larry Garner and Kyral Hayward, were detained and transported to the substation for further investigation.

Garner is being held without bond on the charge of Aggravated Assault. According to the Columbia County Detention Center’s online records, Hayward is no longer being held there.

Count on NewsChannel 6 for more details as they become available.