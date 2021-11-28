Shooting on Old Cusseta Road leaves one injured, multiple cars shot up

COLUMBUS, Ga (WRBL) – A late night shooting at the Chevron gas station on the corner of Old Cusseta Road and Farr Road has left one person injured.

According to Columbus PD, multiple cars were shot up during the incident and the victim has been transported by EMS with non-life-threatening injuries.

Our reporter arrived on the scene at 11:15 p.m. and recorded over ten shell casings on the ground. Police had blocked off both sides of Old Cusseta Road.

Stay with News 3 on-air and online as we work to gather more details.