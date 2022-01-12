Shooting victim driven to hospital, Eufaula Police investigating

EUFAULA, Ala (WRBL) – The Eufaula Police Department is investigating a shooting after the victim was driven to the hospital on Tuesday night.

According to police, the shooting happened on Jan. 11, 2022. Police said the Eufaula Communications Division got a 911 call from a person who said they had been shot, but did not provide further information. At around the same time, several other 911 calls were received about reports of gunshots in the 2100 block of South Randolph Avenue.

At 11:25 p.m., Medical Center Barbour called 911 to report a gunshot victim who was brought to the center in a private vehicle. Police said the 25-year-old victim has been shot multiple times.

Information about the individual’s condition is not currently available.

Anyone with information about the shooting should call the Eufaula Police Criminal Investigations Division at 334-687-1200 or the Anonymous Tip Line at 334-687-7100.

