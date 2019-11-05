Short murder trial: Issues arise with taped police interviews

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – A Columbus man accused of stabbing an elderly woman to death while on a crack cocaine binge moved into its second day.

Angelo Bernard Short, 45, the man charged in the brutal November 2016 slaying of 83-year-old Peggy Gamble, will be in court for the next two weeks.

Back in 2016, Short allegedly kicked in Gamble’s door and robbed her of $15 before leaving, then came back inside, grabbed a paring knife off of her kitchen counter and stabbing her before the knife bent.

Rather than stopping, Short allegedly grabbed a butcher knife from the counter and continued to stab Gamble. Prosecutor George Lipscomb says after stabbing Gamble repeatedly, Short stole her Toyota Corolla.

When police found Short and cornered him near the scene of the murder, he reportedly attempted to light a crack pipe and told officers to shoot him. Officers reportedly had to use a stun gun to bring him in.

Superior Court Judge Ron Mullins was forced to halt the trial for an extended lunch Tuesday after Short’s defense attorney Steve Craft objected to the use of interview tapes that led to a recorded confession.

The objection came as retired Columbus Police detective Stewart Carter was on the stand. At issue was the content of the conversation, where Short’s previous record and time served in Alabama was brought up.

According to law, Short’s previous record was not admissible as evidence. The ruling by Mullins to sustain Craft’s objection sent prosecutors scrambling to make sure the other tapes in evidence are free of Short’s past record.

In addition to murder charges, Short is facing counts of first-degree burglary, aggravated assault, robbery, theft by taking and obstruction of a law enforcement officer.

Short is also accused of robbing a Piggly Wiggly and stealing a carton of cigarettes before being taken into custody. Some of the charges Short faces come from that incident.