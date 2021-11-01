Shorter man arrested in Auburn credit card fraud investigation

AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – Auburn Police have arrested a Shorter man in connection to a recent fraud investigation.

According to police, on Oct. 28, 2021, Michael Shermon Phelan, age 38, was arrested on two counts of fraudulent use of a credit/debit card.

Police say the investigation into Phelan began on Oct. 3, when investigators met with a victim who reported unauthorized use of their credit card at different locations in the Auburn area.

During the course of the investigation, Phelan was developed as a suspect and warrants issued for his arrest.

Phelan was was located and arrested on Oct. 28. He has been booked into the Lee County Jail on a $4,000 bond.