LAGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) – The LaGrange Police Department is investigating an incident in which a house was shot-up Tuesday morning.

According to officials, on March 22, 2022 police responded to a report of shots being fired at a home on Eleanor Street.

When police arrived on scene at 12:20 p.m. to investigate the incident, they found numerous shots had been fired into the home, including shots fired into the bedroom of a juvenile who lives in the house. A vehicle on the property was also shot.

No injuries were reported in the incident.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call the LaGrange Police Department at (706) 883-2603 or Troup County Crime Stopper at (706) 812-1000.