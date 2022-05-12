LAGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) – On Wednesday, at 10 p.m., LaGrange Police Officers responded to the AK Food Mart located at 801 Whitesville Rd. in LaGrange, Georgia, about a report of shots being fired into the business.

After arriving at the scene, officers communicated with an employee, Kiran Parekh, who reported hearing gunshots earlier in the evening and later found a hole in the front glass door, where at least one bullet entered the business.

In addition, an hour before LaGrange Police Officers were notified of the incident, Troup County 911 received a call reporting gunshots being fired in the area.

As a result, LaGrange Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Sections arrived at the scene and initiated an ongoing investigation into the incident.

The police department encourages anyone with information regarding the incident to contact the LaGrange Police Department at 706-883-2603 or Troup County Crimestoppers at 706-812-1000.