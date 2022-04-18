LAGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) – On April 16, 2021, around 8:32 p.m., Lagrange Police Officers responded to a report of gunshots fired into a residence located on 1703 Hunnicutt Ave. in Lagrange, Georgia.

Dispatched Officers arrived at the scene and spoke with Kiseha Jones, who explained to officers that several family members were inside the residence and heard multiple gunshots fired.

Jones also explained that they all heard glass breaking inside the residence. According to the Lagrange Police Department, none of the occupants inside the home were injured.

As a result, the Lagrange Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Section initiated an investigation.

The Lagrange Police Department requests anyone who has any information about this incident to contact the police department at 706 883-2603 or Troup County Crime Stoppers at 706 812-1000.