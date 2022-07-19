LAGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) – The LaGrange Police Department is investigating a shooting into a LaGrange, Georgia, residence and requests public assistance with identifying the suspect(s).

On Tuesday, around 3:46 a.m. LaGrange Police Officers responded to 600 Whitesville St. after receiving a report of shots fired into an occupied residence.

Officers met with the three adults and one 4-year-old, who was abruptly awoken by shots fired into their home.

According to the police department, no one was injured during the incident. LaGrange Police Officers and Detectives searched the area and found several casings and projectiles.

The suspect(s) in this incident has not yet been identified, police say.

Anyone with information regarding this incident can contact the LaGrange Police Department at 706-833-2603.