LAGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) – On April 6, 2022, at 11:45 a.m., Lagrange Police Officers responded to a report about gunshots fired into a residence containing seven people on Johnson Street in Lagrange, Georgia.

After arriving at the scene, officers found victims, Fatoya Gunsby, 36; Shekeldrick Boyd, 28; Jasmine McQueen, 32; Anita McQueen, 54; Zaniya Gunsby, 18; and two juveniles inside of the residence.

None of the victims sustained any injuries. The Lagrange Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Section has initiated an investigation into the criminal incident. The investigation is ongoing, and no suspects have been identified.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to call the LaGrange Police Department at (706)883-2603 or Troup County Crime Stoppers at (706)812-1000.