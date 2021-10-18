Shots fired on Truitt Ave. in LaGrange, LPD respond

LaGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) – On Oct. 17, the LaGrange Police Department responded to reports of shots fired into an occupied residence at approximately 10:56 p.m. on the 1000 block of Truitt Ave. in LaGrange.

According to the LaGrange Police Department, the Criminal Investigations Section determined that multiple rounds were fired into a residence occupied by Sharron Hearn, Janita Hearn, and two juveniles.

Officers located evidence at the scene consistent with the information provided by the victims. No injuries were reported.

This is an ongoing investigation. If you have any information about this incident, please contact the LaGrange Police Department at 706-883-2603 or Troup County Crime Stoppers at 706-812-1000.