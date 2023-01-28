COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Two siblings appeared in Georgia’s Superior Court on Friday, after filing for immunity in the Staunton Drive shooting case that claimed the life of 17-year-old Markayla Marshall in Columbus back in March of 2022.

Defendants Eurica and Ceonna Turpin filed a motion to not proceed forward in a trial saying they acted in self-defense.

Eurica is being charged with one count of murder and two counts of aggravated assault. Ceonna is also receiving the same charges under Senate Bill 440, which declares juveniles who commit certain felonies can be tried as adults.

Superior Court Judge Bobby G. Peters did not make a decision on immunity, but is expected to do so next week.

Previous Court testimony revealed that Marshall and Ceonna had a disagreement because Marshall allegedly made a derogatory comment about Ceonna’s grandmother.

According to the video footage pulled by the prosecution, Ceonna could be seen being pepper sprayed by Marshall. Ceonna then fired the gun, killing Marshall and wounding others.

Eurica is being represented by defense attorney, Anthony Johnson. Johnson says the state doesn’t have enough evidence to rebut Ceonna’s testimony.

“So this motion is a bit different than all the other motions and where we have what’s called the burden of proof,” said Johnson. “We just have to show the judge more likely than not, which is 51 percent, that she acted in self-defense. Our standpoint is that she acted in self-defense and the state never brought anybody up to say anything otherwise. We believe that we absolutely, positively should win the motion.”

Judge Peters asked both the defense and prosecution to submit their cases to him and he will make a ruling on Friday’s hearing next week. If immunity is denied, the trial would begin Monday, Feb. 6.