SPARTANBURG CO., SC (WSPA) – An 82-year-old man who was shot by Spartanburg County deputies in February is facing multiple charges.

According to the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division, Franklin Leon Moss, 82, was charged with Attempted Murder, Pointing and Presenting a Firearm, third degree Domestic Violence, and Possession of a Weapon During the Commission of a Violent Crime.

According to the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to a home on Spring Valley Lane for a domestic disturbance on February 27.

Warrants state that Moss grabbed a victim and struck her with a metal walker. Moss also fired a gun in the direction of a person and threatened to kill them, according to warrants.

When they arrived at the scene, deputies said they encountered Moss holding a gun. Moss then pointed the gun at deputies who fired several times, hitting Moss.

“The man came out of the door, stood at the door pointed a gun at our deputies and we returned fire and shot at that point,” said Sheriff Chuck Wright following the shooting. “We got a couple of rounds off and thank god none of our deputies were harmed. The guy that was harmed during the shooting was not harmed bad. I am thankful nobody died.”

Moss was booked into the Spartanburg County Detention Center on Wednesday. Moss is scheduled for a bond hearing Thursday.