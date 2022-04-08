OPELIKA, Ala (WRBL) – A significant milestone was reached Friday in the Capital Murder trial of Derrill Richard Ennis, as prosecutors rest their case after six days of testimony. Now, we wait to see if the man accused of Kidnapping, Burglarizing, and Murdering Lori Ann Slesinski in Auburn in 2006 will testify in his own defense. Ennis’ defense attorney told News 3 a decision had not been made.

Also Friday, Judge Jacob Walker denied a defense motion to dismiss the case. The defense arguing prosecutors failed to prove their case beyond a reasonable doubt. Judge Walker then sent the jury home for the weekend, asking them to return Monday morning.

Lori Ann Slesinski was a 24-year old Auburn University graduate and mental health care worker who vanished back in June 2006 from her Auburn mobile home. On June 13, 2006, a missing person report was filed with Auburn Police after Lori hadn’t been heard from in several days, couldn’t be reached by family members, and hadn’t reported working. Later on June 14, her vehicle, a 2005 Mazda Tribute, was found in flames at the dead-end of DeKalb Street.

A Lee County Grand Jury indicted Ennis after an ongoing investigation by Auburn Police, and an 18-month Alabama Law Enforcement Agency Cold Case Unit reviewed the case and uncovered new DNA evidence and witnesses in the disappearance of Slesinski.

Prosecutors say Ennis was romantically obsessed with the Auburn graduate and killed her when she refused to be more than just his friend.

While we have not heard from the defense witnesses yet in the case, Ennis’ lawyers have been trying to poke holes in the investigation, including the custody of evidence and potential witnesses who may have been overlooked in the original and the cold case units’ investigation. We’ve also heard testimony regarding a statement from Ennis claiming he and Lori Ann were working together to grow marijuana at her mobile home. However, investigators recovered no evidence to suggest she was growing.

Lori’s body has never been located. If convicted, Ennis faces life in prison without the possibility of parole or the death penalty.

