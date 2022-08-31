SMITHS STATION, Ala. (WRBL) – A Lee County man has been arrested in connection a sexual abuse case involving two girls in Smiths Station. According to a news release from the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, Alonzo Banks Martin, age 60, was arrested on August 30, 2022.

Martin’s arrest stems from an incident in March 2022. According to officials, on March 12, 2022, investigators received a report concerning the sexual abuse of female under the age of 18. The incident occurred in Smiths Station, in the 1200 block of Lee Road 249. During the investigation, Martin was identified as a suspect involved.

Investigators said evidence suggested Martin had sexually abused the girl along with her sister who is also under the age of 18.

Investigators then obtained warrants for Martin’s arrest, but he could not be located at the time. He was located and arrested on Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022, after being found in 900 block of Lee Road 243.

Martin has been charged with the following:

2 counts of Sexual Abuse in the 1st Degree

1 count of Giving a false name to Law Enforcement

1 count of Possession of Marijuana 2nd Degree

1 warrant for failing to appear for giving a false name

1 warrant for failing to appear for possession of drug paraphernalia

Martin has been booked into the Lee County Detention Center on a $54,500 bond

Other details are not available at this time.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact the Lee County Sheriffs Office at 334-749-5651 or Central Alabama Crime Stoppers at 334-215-STOP (786