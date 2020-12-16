Smiths Station man charged after threatening Lee County Investigator with AK-47

LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) – A Smiths Station man is facing multiple charges in Lee County after threatening to shoot a Lee County Investigator and his wife with an AK-47.

Dillon Roy Stutzman, 19 of Smiths Station, called the Investigator on Dec. 15, 2020 and threatened to come to their home and shoot him and his [expletive] wife with an AK-47, according to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office.

After investigating the Dec. 15 call, Lee County Investigators identified Stutzman as the caller and executed a search warrant at his home on Lee Road 379. At the home, investigators found an AK-47 rifle and multiple THC oil vape cartridges, officials say.

“We take any threat to harm anyone seriously,” Lee County Sheriff Jay Jones said. “Unfortunately threats against law enforcement officers are not uncommon, but threatening to harm a law enforcement officer’s family simply because that officer was doing his or her job will receive specific attention and will not be tolerated.”

Stutzman now faces the following charges:

Terrorist Threats – 1 Count

Possession of a Controlled Substance – 1 Count

Conspiracy to Commit a Controlled Substance Crime – 1 Count

Stutzman is being held at the Lee County Jail on a $28,000 bond. Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact the Lee County Sheriff’s Office at 334-749-5651 or the Central Alabama Crime Stoppers at 334-215-7867.