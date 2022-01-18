South Carolina man arrested in Columbus murder makes court appearance

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – A South Carolina man facing murder charges in Columbus in connection to a deadly shooting in June 2021 made a brief court appearance Tuesday.

Corey Troupe, age 24, who was arrested in South Carolina last week and then extradited back to Columbus on Jan. 14, 2022, made his first court appearance in Muscogee County today.

Troupe faces a murder charge in connection to the shooting death of Marcel Samedi. Samedi, who is also from South Carolina, was found with a fatal gunshot wound outside of Luther Wilson apartments on June 5, 2021.

In Tuesday’s hearing, Judge Julius Hunter moved Troupe’s preliminary hearing to Friday to give him time to find representation.

Troupe is the second person charged in the case. Elysia Cooley, age 17, turned herself in to Columbus police earlier this month.

Cooley is currently being held without bond on a murder charge.

