SAVANNAH, Ga. (WRBL) – A Coffee County Physician and two of his employees confessed to participating in a drug trafficking conspiracy that distributed substantial amounts of addictive controlled substances from a pain management clinic.

Dr. Wallace Steven Anderson, 68, of Douglas, Georgia, is awaiting sentencing after pleading guilty to Conspiracy to Unlawfully Distribute and Dispense Schedule IV Controlled Substances, announced U.S. Attorney David H. Estes.

The plea subjects Anderson to a maximum of five years in prison, at least one year of supervised release, and extensive financial penalties.

Anderson owns Steve Anderson, PC, and Steve Anderson Behavioral Health, both located in Douglas, Georgia.

During his guilty plea, Anderson admitted from Feb. 1, 2016, to Sept. 30, 2020, his nominal pain management and addiction business dispensed alprazolam, temazepam, and clonazepam, without performing the usual course of professional practice, by providing pre-signed refill prescription before performing patient examinations.

Two employees at the clinics, Bridgett Stephanie Taylor, 55, of Broxton, Georgia, a nurse practitioner, and Wandle Keith Butler, 57, of Douglas, Georgia, a physician assistant, are also awaiting sentencing after previously pleading guilty to the conspiracy.

Anderson’s case was investigated under the Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Forces operation. The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, the Internal Revenue Service Criminal Investigations, and the Health and Human Services Office of the Inspector General investigated the case. Assistant U.S. Attorneys Matthew A. Josephson and Bradford C. Patrick prosecuted the case.