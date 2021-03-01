South Seale Road shooting in Phenix City leaves one person dead

Phenix City, Ala (WRBL) – Phenix City Police responded to a shooting that claimed the life of a man on South Seale Rd. on Sunday shortly after 6:00 P.M..

Police say when officers arrived on the scene they found an African American male lying on the ground, suffering from gunshot wounds.

Police say the victim was transported to Piedmont Columbus Hospital for treatment where the victim was later pronounced dead.

The Russell County Coroner’s Office said the victim’s body will be sent to the Alabama Department of Forensics Sciences in Montgomery, Alabama on Monday for an autopsy.

The victim’s identity has not yet been released.

Authorities confirm a person of interest in this shooting has been detained by Phenix City Police. No information about this suspect has been released at the moment.

This is an ongoing investigation. If you have any information you are encouraged to call the Phenix City Police department at (334)-298-0611.