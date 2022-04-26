NEVADA, Mo. — A Springfield man was arrested in Nevada on kidnapping, burglary, and more charges after police connected him to an earlier home invasion.

Jason O. Clark

Jason O. Clark, 45, was taken into custody on Saturday, April 23rd after officers with the Nevada Police Department responded to a call of a “suspicious person” near Allison and Cedar Street in Nevada. After a brief attempt at fleeing, Clark was taken into custody and eventually to the Vernon County Jail for holding.

Previously on Friday the 22nd, a home invasion was reported to the NPD where a juvenile was assaulted by an unidentified grown man. Before Nevada Police could respond to this incident however, the suspect had left the scene.

Investigators have now determined that Clark was actually the same suspect in the prior home invasion. This lead to Clark being charged with the following on Tuesday, April 26th:

Burglary 1st Degree – Class B Felony

Kidnapping 2nd Degree – Class D Felony

Abuse or Neglect of a Child – Class D Felony

Clark remains in the Vernon County Jail on a $250,000 bond.

Any Nevada citizens or locals with more information on this crime are asked to contact NPD at at (417) 448-5100 or use the Nevada Police Department’s Tip Hotline (417) 667-8477.