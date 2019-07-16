Stabbing victim escapes murder attempt in Troup County, one suspect in custody

A stabbing victim has made a lucky escape from a group of former associates who attempted to murder him, said Sgt. Stewart Smith, Troup County Sheriff in a press release.

On the night of July 10, the four individuals reportedly planned to come from Atlanta to LaGrange “to commit some type of robbery” according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Instead, while traveling to Lagrange, “the three other males turned on” victim Siemeon Sneed, and forced him out of the car.

Once he had exited the vehicle, the Sheriff’s report says Sneed’s associates “beat and kicked him repeatedly and stabbed him at least eight times on various parts of his body causing him to pass out. The three then put the victim in the trunk of the car and drove off with the intent of killing him at another location.”

While in the trunk, Sneed reportedly “came to and was able to use the emergency trunk release, open the trunk, and jump out of the car.”

The three suspects fled after realizing he escaped, said the Sheriff’s Office.

The Sheriff’s Office has identified two suspects in the case, Kadezmeon Lovett, 30, of Morrow; and Thillinius Gray, 29, of LaGrange.

While Lovett is now in custody, Sheriffs are still searching for Gray and the third, unknown suspect.

The three individuals currently face charges of Criminal Attempt Murder, Aggravated Assault, Aggravated Battery, Robbery, and Possession of a knife during certain felonies, said the Sheriff’s Office.

Sneed is currently recovering in a Columbus-area hospital.

While Troup County Sheriff’s are still looking for the other suspects, they ask that if anyone has information on the locations of Gray and the uknown individual to call the office at 706-883-1616 or contact Crime Stoppers at 706-812-1000.