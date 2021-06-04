Stacey Gray in Columbus Recorder’s Court

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Three days after a capital murder case was dismissed in an East Alabama courtroom, Stacey Gray appeared in Columbus Recorder’s Court Friday morning.

Gray, through his attorney Shevon Thomas, asked for a delay in the hearing on rape and false imprisonment charges. Those charges stem from a 2014 case where the victim was Renee Eldridge.

In 2015, Eldridge was found dead in a Chambers County creek. Gray was charged with that murder. His death penalty trial was scheduled to start Tuesday in Chambers County.

Before a jury could be empaneled, a Chambers County Circuit Court judge ruled that DNA evidence to be presented the prosecution was inadmissible because the district attorney had not provided court-ordered DNA data to the defense.

The trial was halted and the capital murder charges dismissed.

Gray was then brought back to Columbus late Wednesday to face the 2014 Muscogee County charges. The victim in the rape and false imprisonment charges was Eldridge.

Gray does not currently face murder charges in Muscogee County, but District Attorney Mark Jones told News 3 on Wednesday he was considering it. The two 2014 charges will be presented to a Muscogee County Grand Jury, Jones told News 3.

The hearing has been rescheduled for June 14th. It was delayed because two detectives involved in the case was unavailable. Gray is being held in the Muscogee County Jail without bound.