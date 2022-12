STEWART COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) – The Stewart County Sheriff’s Office is searching for an escaped inmate and is requesting public help to locate Stephen Stephens.

The sheriff’s office describes Stephens as a white male standing 6 feet tall and weighing 150 pounds.

According to law enforcement, Stephens’ believed the direction of travel is between the Stewart County Sheriff’s Office and Richland, Georgia. The sheriff’s office warns individuals not to approach Stephens and to call 911 instead.