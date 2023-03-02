COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The Muscogee County Sheriff’s (MCSO) arrested two suspects relating to a truck reported stolen from the City of Columbus.

On Feb. 28, deputies say they initiated a traffic stop on a white 2012 Ford F-350 at 24th St. and North Ave.

According to MCSO, driver Alvin Clegg was in possession of one gram of methamphetamine. Deputies say passenger Cornelius Robinson had an outstanding felony violation of probation with MCSO.

Both suspects were taken to the Muscogee County Jail without incident.

Clegg is being charged with felony theft by receiving stolen property, felony interference with government property and felony possession of methamphetamine.

Robinson is charged with his outstanding violent of probation.

The truck was recovered.