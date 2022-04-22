LAGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) – A student at LaGrange High School has been arrested after bringing a gun on campus Friday morning.

According to a news release from Troup County School System, members of administration at the high school found a loaded gun concealed in the student’s chromebook case.

School officials said of the incident, “at no time was there a threat made against anyone.”

An anonymous tip that the student might have a gun was sent to one of the school’s teachers, according to officials.

The student, described as a 16-year-old, “was arrested and will be taken by law enforcement to the LaGrange Police Department for processing.”