 

Sumter County Detention officer fired; accused of giving cell phone to inmate

Crime
Posted: / Updated:
Brenda Alford mugshot

SUMTER COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) – The Sumter County Sheriff’s office has fired a Detention Officer and charged her with Crossing the Guard Line and Violation of Oath of Office. 

Brenda Alford, 47, is accused of bringing contraband into the Sumter County jail. The felony charges stem from an extensive investigation into how an inmate obtained a cell phone.

Sheriff Eric D. Bryant told News Three “We were extremely disappointed in Alford because she was known as one of the more senior officers and we thought she would have known better.”

Bryant says Alford had been employed with the department since January 2017. No word on a court appearance as Bryant says COVID-19 has impacted the issuance of court dates.

