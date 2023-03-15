SUMTER COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) — The Sumter County’s Sheriff Office (SCSO) announced on Wednesday, during a joint effort with the GBI, authorities apprehended 24-year-old Jalen Tylee Hill, aka “Roscoe Hill” of Americus, Georgia, on Tuesday.

According to the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office, Hill is charged with the following:

Bank Fraud (68 counts)

Fraud in Connection with Identification Documents

Aggravated Identity Theft (42 counts)

Conspiracy to Possess Stolen Mail

The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office says authorities turned Hill over to the U.S. Marshalls Service.