SUMTER COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) — The Sumter County’s Sheriff Office (SCSO) announced on Wednesday, during a joint effort with the GBI, authorities apprehended 24-year-old Jalen Tylee Hill, aka “Roscoe Hill” of Americus, Georgia, on Tuesday.
According to the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office, Hill is charged with the following:
- Bank Fraud (68 counts)
- Fraud in Connection with Identification Documents
- Aggravated Identity Theft (42 counts)
- Conspiracy to Possess Stolen Mail
The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office says authorities turned Hill over to the U.S. Marshalls Service.