Sumter County Sheriff’s Office has sex offender in custody, apprehended with assistance of US Marshals

AMERICUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office says they have a convicted Sex Offender in custody after he was apprehended with the assistance of the U.S. Marshal’s Fugitive Task Force in Americus.

Dakota Levi Stewart, 20, was apprehended at an unnamed apartment complex in Americus on warrants issued in Thomas County. He is currently being held at the Sumter County Jail on multiple charges.

Stewart is facing charges of Rape, Aggravated Assault with the intent to Murder, Rape, or Rob, and False Imprisonment.

