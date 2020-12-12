 

Sumter County Sheriff’s Office investigating shooting

DESOTO, Ga. (WRBL) – The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting. According to officials with the sheriff’s office, the shooting happened Friday evening in Desoto at 6:29 p.m.

Sheriffs were called out to Mitchell Street where they discovered one male victim.

The man, whose name has not been released, had been shot in the lower region of his body. He was air-lifted to an area hospital, and is listed as being in stable condition

This is an ongoing investigations and more information will be released at a later time.

