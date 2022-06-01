AMERICUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man wanted in connection to a weekend shooting.

According to officials, the sheriff’s office is seeking information on Dontavious Montrell Shelton, age 26, following a shooting on Saturday off of Roney Street in Americus.

Shelton is 5’10” tall and weighs 160 pounds.

Shelton should be considered armed and dangerous, and should not approached.

Anyone with information about Shelton’s whereabouts should contact the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office at 229-924-4094 and ask for Investigations.