Sumter County Sheriff’s Office searching for escaped inmate

SUMTER COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) – The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office is searching for an inmate who escaped custody early Monday morning.

According to officials with the sheriff’s office, Rodriquez Germany, age 30, escaped from from the Sumter County Correctional Facility in the early morning hours of Aug. 23, 2021.

Officials say they believe Germany may be in a Gray 2010 Honda Accord with the licence plate BA1LEE.

Germany is 5’9″ tall and weighs 189 pounds.

Officials say Germany, who is from Richmond County, was convicted on charges of Burglary, Possession of Meth and Marijuana.

The sheriff’s office is asking everyone in Sumter County and the surrounding areas to be on the lookout for Germany.

Anyone with information about Rodriquez Germany should contact the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office or 911.