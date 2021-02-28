Sunday night shooting in Columbus leaves one person critically injured

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Columbus Police confirm a Sunday night shooting leaves one person critically injured.

Columbus Police received a call about a shooting near 16th Ave. and 24th St. shortly after 8:00 P.M.

Authorities say this person was shot multiple times and was transported to Piedmont Columbus Regional by a private vehicle.

Police say this person is in critical condition.

This case is still under investigation by the Columbus Police Department. Stay with News 3 on-air and online as more information becomes available to our newsroom.