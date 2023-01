COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus Police Department is investigating a Sunday morning shooting on Buxton Drive in Columbus.

Police say they responded to a shots fired call around 9:30am. The area near Buxton Drive and Glenmere Drive had been blocked off with crime scene tape.

The residence was occupied at the time of the shooting. Both the home and car were struck during the incident.

According to CPD there are no injuries.

As of 1:10pm the scene is clear.