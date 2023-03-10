COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — A Columbus man appeared in Recorder’s Court in connection with a 2020 deadly shooting that claimed the life of one man.

Telvin Howard appeared in Recorder’s Court regarding his alleged involvement in the murder of 32-year-old Jeremy Sewell. Columbus Police found Sewell in the yard of a home on 16th Avenue back on July 11, 2020.

Howard is the third person to be arrested in connection with Sewell’s murder. CPD arrested Joshua Irby in October 2020. In previous court testimony, Columbus Police testified that Irby admitted to being at the scene of the crime. Police said Irby said his gun was used, but he did not shoot Sewell.

Court testimony from 2021 revealed that Jermaine Robinson was the second person arrested in connection with the case. Police testified two years ago, saying Robinson and Sewell had an ongoing dispute about money. According to two witnesses, Robinson started hitting them with a gun when they tried to intervene.

Howard pleaded not guilty to the murder charge against him. Shevon Thomas Jr. is representing Howard. The case has been bound over to Superior Court.