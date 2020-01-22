Suspect arrested after short standoff with Columbus Police on Gatewood Avenue

COLUMBUS, Ga (WRBL) – Columbus Police have arrested a man who was wanted for several misdemeanor warrants.

Police blocked off the entrance to a neighborhood on Gatewood Avenue and Reese Road with crime scene tape.

Lieutenant Bill Gasaway says the police received a call that the man was at a home in the 4500 block of Gatewood Ave. When an officer arrived, police say he ran inside and barricaded himself in the house.

Officials tell News 3, they contacted his mother and when she arrived, she gave them full permission and keys to go inside the home.

Police went inside, found the suspect and placed him in custody.

He was transported to a local area hospital. He will soon be booked into the Muscogee County Jail.

Officers were told that the suspect made threats against law enforcement so they brought out rifles to protect themselves.

However, police say no weapons were located on him. His mother says there were no guns or any other weapons in the house.

“Everything went okay,” Lt. Gasaway said.