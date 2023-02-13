CULLMAN COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A suspect was arrested after allegedly injuring two people in a shooting at a funeral home in Cullman Monday morning, the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office reports.

According to Cullman County Sheriff Matt Gentry, deputies responded to the Cullman Funeral Home regarding a shooting where two people were injured. A suspect was later caught and arrested in the funeral home parking lot.

Gentry said the two victims’ injuries were not life-threatening.

“We want the community to know that the suspect is in custody,” Gentry said.

No other details surrounding the shooting, the identities of the victims, or the suspect’s name have been released.