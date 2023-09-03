RUSSELL COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) – A man suspected of fatally stabbing a woman was arrested in Columbus on Saturday.

According to the Russell County Sheriff’s Office, Bradley Wayne Stokes is being charged with capital murder following the discovery of a body Friday night in Seale, Ala. Stokes was found at a hotel in Columbus.

Russell County Sheriff, Heath Taylor, held a press conference on Sunday morning regarding the details of the investigation. Authorities received a call around 12:15 a.m. in the early hours of Sept. 2 about a possible body at the Fort Mitchell Fire Department off of Nuckols Road and Black Bottom Road.

The female victim was identified as 37-year-old Treasure Hennessey according to Russell County Coroner, Arthur Sumbry. During the press conference, Sheriff Taylor confirmed Hennessey was around 8 weeks pregnant at the time of her death.

Authorities say Stokes was romantically involved with Hennessey. Stokes was released from prison on June 2 after serving 14 years of a 16 year sentence for manslaughter and federal gun charges. The victim in that case was Stokes’ wife. He was placed on probation upon his release.

Sheriff Taylor says they have at least two domestic violence calls reported by Hennessey in reference to Stokes. In an effort to avoid Stokes, Hennessey was offered to stay at the fire station as a safe house, where her body was later found.

Investigators believe Stokes found the safe house and waited for Hennessey to arrive on Friday. Sheriff Taylor says there is evidence suggesting Stokes drove Hennessey’s vehicle behind a barn across from the fire station in an attempt to hide evidence.

As for motive, the sheriff’s office believes Stokes was worried he would be sent back to prison on a parole violation if Hennessey signed a warrant against Stokes regarding the domestic violence calls. If sent back to prison, Stokes would’ve had to complete the remainder of his initial sentence.

Investigators have recovered evidence including a knife believed to be the possible murder weapon, the vehicle Stokes was driving and his cell phone.

Stokes is being held at the Muscogee County Jail awaiting extradition back to Russell County.

This is an ongoing investigation. The Russell County Sheriff’s Office encourages anyone with information regarding this case to contact Investigator Jake Jackson at 334-664-9856.