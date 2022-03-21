LAGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) – The LaGrange Police Department has made an arrest in a deadly weekend shooting. According to police, Mario Alonzo Fannin was arrested in connection to the shooting of Dearko Thornton.

Thornton was shot on Sunday at the My Food Mart, located at 404 Hamilton Road. Police responded to the shooting at 11:11 pm and found Thornton had been shot in the chest.

Police said Thornton was transported to Wellstar West Georgia Medical Center, where he was later pronounced dead.

According to officials, during the course of the investigation police developed Fannin as a suspect in Thornton’s shooting, with warrants for his arrest being issued. He was later taken into custody at 4:15 a.m. on Monday in the 1400 Juniper Street.

Fannin is being charged with Murder and Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Crime.