Suspect arrested in murder of Alabama police officer

This photo provided by the Dallas County, Ala., District Attorney’s office shows Police Officer Marquis Moorer, who authorities said was shot to death in Selma, Ala., on Tuesday, July 27, 2021. (AP Photo/Dallas County District Attorney’s Office)

DALLAS COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) – A suspect has been arrested following the deadly shooting of a police officer in Selma, Alabama.

According to officials with Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s State Bureau of Investigation, Javonte Stubbs, age 18, has been arrested and charged in the murder of Selma Police Officer Marquis Moorer.

Moorer was shot and killed while he was on duty, in what was described as an “ambush” killing on July 27 early in the morning, when he returned to his home to eat, according to officials. A woman, described as Moorer’s wife or significant other, was also shot in the incident and has been hospitalized. Her condition is currently unvailable.

Officials say Stubbs was arrested by U.S. Marshals-Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force and SBI Agents near Tuscaloosa, Ala., early Wednesday morning.

Multiple law enforcement agencies worked throughout the night, pouring through tips, leads, and interviews, eventually identifying Stubbs as a suspect in the shootings.

Stubbs has been formally charged with Capital Murder of a Law Enforcement Officer, Capital Murder-Shooting into an Occupied Dwelling, and Attempted Murder.