Suspect arrested in racially motivated AutoZone stabbing faces murder charge in beating death of inmate

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Muscogee County jail inmate suspected in the fatal beating another inmate over the weekend has been charged with murder, according to Municipal Court records.

Jayvon Hatchett, 19, is accused of killing Eddie Nelson Jr., 39. Nelson was found dead in his jail cell early Saturday morning. The Muscogee County Corners Office pronounced him dead and said he died of blunt force trauma.

Sheriff Donna Tompkins has called a 1 p.m. news conference in her office. WRBL News 3 reached out to Tompkins this morning, but she declined to gives details.

“It was an apparent beating by another inmate,” Deputy Coroner Charles Newton said on Saturday. “He had blunt force trauma around the head and neck.”

Hatchett was in jail on assault charges stemming from an attack on an AutoZone employee last month. During a Recorders Court hearing, Columbus Police said the AutoZone stabbing was racially motivated. They said Hatchett was looking for a “white male to kill.”

Nelson was in jail on a probation violation. He had failed to register as a sex offender, according to the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office.

Hatchett was charged with aggravated assault and possession of a weapon during the commission of a crime in the AutoZone stabbing.